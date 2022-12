Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Balch & Bingham on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Horizon General Contractors and other defendants to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged construction defects, was filed by Burr & Forman on behalf of New CFH LLC and subsidiaries TQ Real Estate and Nashville Quality LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-00181, New CFH LLC et al. v. Horizon General Contractors Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 02, 2022, 4:11 PM