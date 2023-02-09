New Cause of Action: 5th Circuit Asked to Expand ADA Precede...

News From Law.com

Counsel for a psychiatric resident in a state hospital is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to create a new cause of action against state institutions under the Americans with Disability Act. During oral argument this week, Austin attorney Holt M. Lackey of Ellwanger Law spoke of the need for an extension or modification of Estate of Lance v. Lewisville ISD, a Fifth Circuit landmark case that extended a U.S. Supreme Court decision, Davis v. Monroe Board of Education, to the ADA and the Rehabilitation Act.

