A dental medical malpractice case led the Connecticut Supreme Court to overrule a prior decision in 2011, stating that the judgment blocked credible claims based on technicalities. The plaintiff, Shane J. Carpenter, filed the lawsuit against dentist Bradley J. Daar and Shoreline Modern Dental after the defendant allegedly did not diagnose and treat an infection in the plaintiff's tooth during a root canal, the court said.

Connecticut

February 03, 2023, 4:32 PM