Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed an environmental lawsuit against National Foam Inc. and seven fire departments to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis on behalf of New Carsun Hills LLP, centers on the fire departments' use of aqueous film forming form to put out a fire at the plaintiff's property. The lawsuit alleges that aqueous film forming form is hazardous and causes environmental contamination. The case is 2:22-cv-05715, New Carsun Hills, LP v. National Foam Inc. et al.

Government

September 26, 2022, 5:20 PM