Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed an environmental lawsuit against National Foam Inc. and seven fire departments to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis on behalf of New Carsun Hills LLP, centers on the fire departments' use of aqueous film forming form to put out a fire at the plaintiff's property. The lawsuit alleges that aqueous film forming form is hazardous and causes environmental contamination. The case is 2:22-cv-05715, New Carsun Hills, LP v. National Foam Inc. et al.
Government
September 26, 2022, 5:20 PM