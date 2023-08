News From Law.com

Automakers are scrambling to monetize consumer data from vehicles connected to the internet, but privacy watchdogs want a closer look before that revenue stream becomes too unwieldy to regulate. Among the first U.S. regulators to flex its muscles is the California Consumer Privacy Protection Agency, whose Enforcement Division this week said would review data-privacy practices of connected-vehicle manufacturers.

