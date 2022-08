News From Law.com

The new owners of the Denver Broncos have tapped longtime Hogan Lovells partner Tim Aragon as general counsel. Aragon succeeds Rich Slivka, who is retiring after 22 years with the organization, which was thrown into turmoil in recent years after longtime owner Pat Bowlen was incapacitated by Alzheimer's.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 15, 2022, 6:57 AM