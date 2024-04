News From Law.com

A New Britain jury awarded the plaintiff in a motor vehicle case $540,000. The insurance company originally offered $30,000. The jury awarded $73,761.74 in economic damages and $466,238.26 in noneconomic damages. Frank McCoy Jr. of McCoy & McCoy said New Britain is a "notoriously difficult jurisdiction" to achieve large noneconomic damages.

Connecticut

April 29, 2024, 5:07 PM

nature of claim: /