New Briefs, but Same Sanctions Recommended for Judge Coomer ...

At the request of the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia, opposing counsel in the misconduct case of Christian Coomer have submitted revised sanction recommendations for the suspended Georgia Court of Appeals judge. The briefs now center exclusively around Coomer's alleged ethics violations while a judicial candidate and judge, after a Supreme Court of Georgia ruling nixed the judicial watchdog agency's jurisdiction over jurists' prejudicial conduct in March. Several amended formal charges linked to Coomer's prejudicial conduct have been eliminated from his ethics probe, but opposing counsels' sanction recommendations remain the same.

April 14, 2023, 2:33 PM

