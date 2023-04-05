New Bill Targets California Litigation Financing | Law.com R...

News From Law.com

As litigation funding practices receive fresh scrutiny nationwide, a California lawmaker wants to place new restrictions on third-party financiers. Senate Bill 581, introduced by Anna Caballero, D- Salinas, targets a broad range of lawsuit funding providers, including consumer-oriented companies that offer up-front cash to personal-injury litigants in exchange for a share of any money they might recover as well as commercial-focused operators such as Burford Capital that invest in big-dollar lawsuits.

California

April 05, 2023, 6:07 PM

nature of claim: /