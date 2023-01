News From Law.com

A new bill introduced in the New York Legislature would block Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. from prohibiting lawyers involved in litigation against the company from entering their venues. The new legislation – brought by State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, State Senator Liz Krueger and Assembly Member Tony Simone – would stop MSGE from barring entry to those on the "attorney exclusion list" from any MSGE-owned venue.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 23, 2023, 5:22 PM