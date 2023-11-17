Who Got The Work

Jennifer B. Furey of Goulston & Storrs and John P. Margiotta of Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu have stepped in to defend Golden Goose USA in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 18 in Massachusetts District Court by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on behalf of New Balance Athletics, alleges that the design of the defendant's 'Dad-Star' shoe is confusingly similar to the design of the plaintiff's flagship '990' shoe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William G. Young, is 1:23-cv-11898, New Balance Athletics, Inc. v. Golden Goose USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 17, 2023, 9:37 AM

Plaintiffs

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

defendants

Golden Goose USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goulston & Storrs

Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu, P.C.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims