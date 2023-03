News From Law.com

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court has announced the appointment of Carol Novey Catuogno as assignment judge for Bergen County. Novey Catuogno, who assumes the new role May 1, has an extensive background as a prosecutor in New Jersey and New York. She succeeds Bonnie Mizdol, who is retiring after 17 years on the bench, including nearly eight years as assignment judge.

March 06, 2023, 3:53 PM