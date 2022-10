News From Law.com

Weiss Serota attorneys Justin Luger and Roger Pou represented the village of Pinecrest and were awarded $1,509,716.82 after an arbitration board ruled the village was wrongly denied public assistance funding requests under many categories of debris clearance and removal activities that occurred in the following months after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 19, 2022, 4:05 PM