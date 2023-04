New Suit - Patent

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Saturday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of New Amsterdam LLC, asserts a single patent related to the delivery of therapeutic agents for orthopedic surgery and implantation of a prosthesis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00460, New Amsterdam LLC v. Medtronic, Inc.

Health Care

April 24, 2023, 5:18 AM

Plaintiffs

New Amsterdam LLC

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea, PLLC

defendants

Medtronic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Garteiser Honea, PLLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims