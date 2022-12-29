New—Powerful—Critic Emerges Against Governors Choice for...

News From Law.com

Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris on Thursday became the body's 11th Democrat to oppose Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle for chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals. The development means Hochul will need votes from across the political aisle, from Republican senators, to have her pick confirmed. Gianaris, a Queens Democrat, expressed concern that LaSalle wouldn't provide the shakeup the lawmaker believes the state's highest court is in need of, after retired Chief Judge Janet DiFiore led a conservative bloc of four judges who primarily voted in unison on the seven-member court.

December 29, 2022, 2:02 PM