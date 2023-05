New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson filed a trade secrets lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of medical device company Nevro Corp. The complaint accuses former Nevro district sales manager Jacob East of misappropriating confidential and trade secret information for the benefit of competitor, Saluda Medical Americas Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02278, Nevro Corp. v. East.

Health Care

May 11, 2023, 6:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Nevro Corp.

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

Jacob East

nature of claim: 880/