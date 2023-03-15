Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Safeco Insurance Co. and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Goodrich & Geist on behalf of Robert Neville Jr. and Sandra Simmers. The case is 2:23-cv-00419, Neville et al v. American States Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 15, 2023, 8:07 AM