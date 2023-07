News From Law.com International

In the three and a half decades since Danny Gilbert set up Gilbert + Tobin, the upstart firm has pushed its way into the top-tier of Australian independent corporate law firm. This year, Gilbert stepped down as managing partner, although he remains firm chair. (Tobin retired in 2006.) And as he reflects on how the firm has made its mark on the Australian legal landscape, he remains optimistic about its future, even in the face of a looming economic slowdown.

Legal Services

July 09, 2023, 9:21 PM

nature of claim: /