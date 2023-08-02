Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Snow on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against industrial machinery manufacturer Trelleborg, MMC Materials and NPC Acquisition to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Collier & Associates and Stamps & Stamps on behalf of Ryan Nevels, who lost both his legs and an arm after getting trapped in a Hydrokor VI Upgrade Diamond Core Drilling Machine. The case is 3:23-cv-00501, Nevels v. Trelleborg Pipe Seals Milford Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 02, 2023, 4:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Nevels

Plaintiffs

Collier & Associates, PLLC

defendants

John Doe Entities (M-Z)

John Doe Persons (A-L)

MMC Materials, Inc.

Npc Acquisition Corp.

Trelleborg AB

Trelleborg Pipe Seals Milford, Inc.

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

Daniel Coker Horton & Bell, P.A.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims