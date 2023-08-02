Lawyers at Butler Snow on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against industrial machinery manufacturer Trelleborg, MMC Materials and NPC Acquisition to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Collier & Associates and Stamps & Stamps on behalf of Ryan Nevels, who lost both his legs and an arm after getting trapped in a Hydrokor VI Upgrade Diamond Core Drilling Machine. The case is 3:23-cv-00501, Nevels v. Trelleborg Pipe Seals Milford Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
August 02, 2023, 4:44 PM