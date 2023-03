Who Got The Work

Prudential Insurance has retained lawyer Jason A. James of Meserve Mumper & Hughes to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed Jan. 31 in California Northern District Court by Bolt Keenley Kim LLP on behalf of Nina Nevarez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-00451, Nevarez v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Nina Nevarez

Plaintiffs

Bolt Keenley Kim LLP

defendants

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Meserve Mumper And Hughes LLP

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations