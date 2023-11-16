Nevadas AG Investigating Fake Electors in 2020 For Trump, AP...

News From Law.com

Nevada's attorney general is investigating six Republican electors who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election, a person with knowledge of the case said Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if the ongoing probe was a criminal or civil matter. But the probe adds to official scrutiny of fake electors in several swing states won by President Joe Biden in 2020, including investigations in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.

District of Columbia

November 16, 2023, 11:20 AM

