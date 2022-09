News From Law.com

Nevada Supreme Court Justice Abbi Silver has announced that she will step down from the bench on Sept. 29, before the end of her term, saying that "unforeseen circumstances" have arisen and that she desires to "spend more time with my family." Silver has been a justice on the Supreme Court, Nevada's highest court, since Jan. 7, 2019, according to a news release from the high court announcing her forthcoming retirement.

Nevada

September 06, 2022, 9:40 AM