Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rice Reuther Sullivan & Carroll on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jerritt Canyon Gold to Nevada District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid patent royalties, was filed by Holland & Hart on behalf of Nevada Select Royalty. The case is 3:22-cv-00415, Nevada Select Royalty Inc. v. Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC.

Technology

September 15, 2022, 8:36 PM