Las Vegas law firm Walsh & Friedman and attorneys Robert J. Walsh and Matthew P. Pawlowski were sued for legal malpractice in Nevada District Court for Clark County on June 17. The lawsuit was filed by Vegas Valley Injury Law on behalf of the estate of a woman who died after being dropped from a gurney while traveling to a hospital.

Nevada

June 21, 2024, 4:22 PM

