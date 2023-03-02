New Suit - Trade Secrets

Lime, the bike and scooter sharing service, sued Hertz Global and two former Lime lead engineers, Kai Cong and Charlie Fang, Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged trade secret violations. The court case, filed by Sanders Roberts LLP, accuses Fang of misappropriating confidential information and poaching Lime engineers in favor of Hertz. The suit also contends that Cong downloaded over 17,000 Lime files before he left. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00934, Neutron Holdings, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 02, 2023, 5:01 PM