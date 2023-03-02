New Suit - Trade Secrets

Hertz Corp. and other defendants were slapped with a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court brought on behalf of Lime, the bike and scooter sharing service. The court action also takes aim at co-defendants Kai Cong, the former head of supply engineering, and former engineering lead Charlie Fang for allegedly misappropriating trade secrets in service of competitor Hertz. The suit was filed by Sanders Roberts LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00934, Neutron Holdings, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 02, 2023, 2:08 PM