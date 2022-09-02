Who Got The Work

Michael A. Iannucci and Gregory S. Bergman of Blank Rome have stepped in to represent Herman Miller, the Michigan-based furniture company, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit over the ongoing use of the 'Equity' mark . The case was filed Aug. 22 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld on behalf of Neutral Posture Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, is 2:22-cv-03354, Neutral Posture, Inc. v. Millerknoll, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2022, 7:33 AM