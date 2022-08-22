New Suit - Trademark

MillerKnoll, the Michigan-based furniture company, was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit stems from a dispute over the right to sell office furniture under the 'Equity' mark, which MillerKnoll allegedly sold to plaintiff Neutral Posture in 2014. The suit was filed by Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03354, Neutral Posture Inc. v. MillerKnoll Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

