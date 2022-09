Removed To Federal Court

GrayRobinson removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company to Florida Southern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Shapiro, Blasi, Wasserman & Hermann on behalf of Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida LLC. The case is 9:22-cv-81428, Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company.