Removed To Federal Court

GrayRobinson removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group to Florida Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Eric G. Canter on behalf of Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida LLC, contends that UnitedHealth failed to reimburse the plaintiff for medically necessary services provided by an out-of-network provider. The case is 9:22-cv-81839, Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC v. United Healthcare Services, Inc.