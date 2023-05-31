Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reed Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Eric G. Canter on behalf of the Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, accuses the defendant of failing to fully reimburse the plaintiff for medically necessary treatment registered to a Blue Cross subscriber. The case is 9:23-cv-80843, Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC v. Health Care Service Corporation, A Mutual Legal Reserve Company d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Illinois.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 10:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC

defendants

Health Care Service Corporation, A Mutual Legal Reserve Company d/b/a Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Illinois

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute