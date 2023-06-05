UnitedHealth subsidiary Golden Rule Insurance Co. removed an insurance lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Eric G. Canter on behalf of the Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, alleges that the defendant failed to reimburse the plaintiff for medically necessary treatment rendered to a Golden Rule subscriber. Golden Rule is represented by Gray Robinson. The case is 9:23-cv-80871, Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC v. Golden Rule Insurance Company.
Health Care
June 05, 2023, 2:56 PM