Removed To Federal Court

UnitedHealth subsidiary Golden Rule Insurance Co. removed an insurance lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Eric G. Canter on behalf of the Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, alleges that the defendant failed to reimburse the plaintiff for medically necessary treatment rendered to a Golden Rule subscriber. Golden Rule is represented by Gray Robinson. The case is 9:23-cv-80871, Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC v. Golden Rule Insurance Company.

Health Care

June 05, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC

defendants

Golden Rule Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Shari Lyn Gerson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute