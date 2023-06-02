Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at GrayRobinson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cigna Health and Life Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services performed by an out-of-network provider, was filed by the Law Offices of Eric G. Canter on behalf of Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida LLC. The case is 9:23-cv-80866, Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

June 02, 2023, 2:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Shari Lyn Gerson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute