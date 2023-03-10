Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Eric G. Canter on behalf of Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to reimburse the plaintiff for emergency medical services provided. The case is 9:23-cv-80391, Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida, LLC v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 1:27 PM