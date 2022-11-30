Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Healthchoice Assurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Shapiro Blasi Wasserman & Hermann on behalf of Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida LLC. The case is 9:22-cv-81864, Neurosurgical Consultants of South Florida LLC v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 30, 2022, 6:49 PM