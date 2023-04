Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Connecticut General Life Insurance Co. a/k/a Cigna to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Gottlieb & Greenspan on behalf of Neurosurgical Associates of New Jersey, contends that Cigna underpaid the plaintiff for rendered medical services. The case is 2:23-cv-02228, Neurosurgical Associates Of New Jersey, P.C. v. Connecticut General Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 4:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Neurosurgical Associates Of New Jersey, P.C.

defendants

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract