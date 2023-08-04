New Suit - Trademark

Walmart was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Solnick Law on behalf of back pain relief product provider NeuroMd Medical Technologies LLC, pursues claims against Walmart for the unauthorized marketing and sale of the plaintiff's 'NeuroMd' products on its website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22890, NeuroMd Medical Technologies LLC v. Walmart Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

Plaintiffs

NeuroMd Medical Technologies LLC

Plaintiffs

Solnick Law P.A.

defendants

Walmart Stores, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims