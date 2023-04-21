New Suit

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. and other defendants were sued Friday in New York Eastern District Court under the No Surprises Act. The court case, brought by Harris Beach on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island, alleges that the defendants failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in out-of-network payment awards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03007, Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island, PLLC v. Unitedhealthcare Insurance Company Of New York, Inc et al.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island, PLLC

Plaintiffs

Harris Beach

defendants

Oxford Health Plans (NY), Inc.

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company

United Medical Resources, Inc.

Unitedhealthcare Insurance Company Of New York, Inc

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision