UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. and other defendants were sued Friday in New York Eastern District Court under the No Surprises Act. The court case, brought by Harris Beach on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island, alleges that the defendants failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in out-of-network payment awards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03007, Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island, PLLC v. Unitedhealthcare Insurance Company Of New York, Inc et al.
Health Care
April 21, 2023, 11:54 AM