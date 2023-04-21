New Suit - ERISA

Harris Beach filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island PLLC. The complaint, which brings claims against Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered by an out-of-network provider. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03050, Neurological Surgery Practice Of Long Island, PLLC v. Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Neurological Surgery Practice Of Long Island, PLLC

Harris Beach

defendants

Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute