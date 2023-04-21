Harris Beach filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island PLLC. The complaint, which brings claims against Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered by an out-of-network provider. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03050, Neurological Surgery Practice Of Long Island, PLLC v. Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Insurance
April 21, 2023, 7:04 PM