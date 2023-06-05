Who Got The Work

Howard S. Wolfson and Joaquin Ezcurra of Morrison Cohen have stepped in as defense counsel to EmblemHealth Inc., Group Health Inc. and Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York in a pending lawsuit related to the recently-enacted No Surprises Act. The complaint, filed April 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Harris Beach on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island PLLC, accuses the defendants of failing to pay out-of-network claims within 30 days of Independent Dispute Resolution as required by the statute. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, is 2:23-cv-03029, Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island, PLLC v. EmblemHealth, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 05, 2023, 8:03 AM

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision