New Suit - Contract

Harris Beach filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island. The suit targets EmblemHealth and other health insurers for allegedly refusing to pay for services rendered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03029, Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island, PLLC v. EmblemHealth, Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island, PLLC

Plaintiffs

Harris Beach

defendants

EmblemHealth, Inc.

Group Health Incorporated

Health Insurance Plan Of Greater New York

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision