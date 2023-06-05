Katherine M. Katchen of Robinson & Cole has entered an appearance for Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. and Connecticut General Life Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed April 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Harris Beach on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island PLLC, seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered by an out-of-network provider. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:23-cv-03048, Neurological Surgery Practice Of Long Island, PLLC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.
Health Care
June 05, 2023, 5:41 AM