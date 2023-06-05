Who Got The Work

Katherine M. Katchen of Robinson & Cole has entered an appearance for Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. and Connecticut General Life Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed April 21 in New York Eastern District Court by Harris Beach on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island PLLC, seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered by an out-of-network provider. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:23-cv-03048, Neurological Surgery Practice Of Long Island, PLLC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

June 05, 2023, 5:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island, PLLC

Neurological Surgery Practice Of Long Island, PLLC

Plaintiffs

Harris Beach

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute