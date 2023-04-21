New Suit

Cigna Health and Life Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Harris Beach on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island PLLC, seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered by an out-of-network provider. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03048, Neurological Surgery Practice Of Long Island, PLLC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

April 21, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Neurological Surgery Practice Of Long Island, PLLC

Plaintiffs

Harris Beach

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute