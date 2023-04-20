New Suit

Harris Beach filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Neurological Surgery Practice of Long Island, PLLC. The suit, challenging the independent dispute resolution process of the federal No Surprises Act, pursues claims against the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Treasury and Labor, as well as their respective secretaries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02977, Neurological Sugery Practice of Long Island, PLLC v. United States Department of Health and Human Services et al.

Health Care

April 20, 2023, 4:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Neurological Sugery Practice of Long Island, PLLC

Plaintiffs

Harris Beach

defendants

United States Department of Health and Human Services

United States Department of Labor

United States Department of the Treasury

Janet Yellen

Julie A. Su

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision