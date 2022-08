New Suit - Contract

Cigna was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Di Pietro Partners, seeks reimbursement for medical services provided on behalf of Neurological Consultants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61500, Neurological Consultants, L.L.C. v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.