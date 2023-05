New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Rite Aid was slapped with a consumer class action over its pain relief lidocaine patches on Saturday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Sheehan & Associates and Reese LLP, alleges that Rite Aid’s marketing of the product as ‘maximum strength’ is misleading because other products contain more lidocaine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03242, Neu v. Rite Aid Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 9:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Erin Neu

Plaintiffs

Sheehan & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Rite Aid Corporation

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct