New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and its parent company Stellantis N.V. were slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in California Central District Court over an alleged defect in 2017-2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 vehicles. The complaint contends that the class vehicles contain defective antilock braking systems and hydraulic control units that cause certain systems to become inoperable. The court action was brought by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine; the Emerson Firm; and Steckler, Wayne, Cherry & Love. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00509, Neu v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

March 23, 2023, 5:29 PM

Plaintiffs

James Neu

Plaintiffs

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine

defendants

FCA US LLC

Stellantis N.V.

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product