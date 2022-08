New Suit - Employment Class Action

American Express was slapped with an employment class action on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by the Pivtorak Law Firm and Martin Law & Mediation, accuses AmEx of discriminating against white employees and job applicants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01423, Netzel v. American Express Co.

Banking & Financial Services

August 23, 2022, 5:58 PM