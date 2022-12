New Suit - Patent

Texas Instruments, Ford Motor Co., Volkswagen and Audi were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Nixon Peabody and Davis Firm PC on behalf of Network System Technologies, asserts six patents related to integrated circuit technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00482, Network System Technologies, LLC v. Texas Instruments Incorporated et al.