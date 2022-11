New Suit - Patent

Dovel & Luner filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court against Dahua Technology USA Inc. The complaint, filed on behalf of Network-1 Technologies Inc., asserts a patent for an apparatus for remotely powering access equipment over an Ethernet network. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02087, Network-1 Technologies, Inc. v. Dahua Technology USA Inc.

Technology

November 16, 2022, 7:43 PM